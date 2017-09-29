FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Lufthansa, Austrian cancel Erbil flights at weekend
2017年9月29日

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Lufthansa, Austrian cancel Erbil flights at weekend

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects last paragraph to say Lufthansa flies to Erbil twice a week, not once a week)

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines will be cancelling flights to Erbil this weekend, falling into line with other foreign carriers, a spokesman for Lufthansa Group said on Friday.

“Due to the current airspace closure for Erbil by the Iraqi central government, Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines flights will be cancelled starting Saturday, 30 September 2017 until Sunday 1 October 2017,” he said.

The ban, imposed after the Baghdad government retaliated against a vote for independence that has drawn opposition from foreign powers, was set to come into force at 6.00 p.m (1500 GMT) on Friday.

Lufthansa flies to Erbil twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while Austrian flies daily. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

