MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 11

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday.
* Israeli jet shot down after bombing Iranian site in Syria
* Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for more swings as U.S. inflation specter rises
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end bumpy week up sharply; oil prices drop 3 pct
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region flat to lower; cement shares jump again in Saudi
* Oil skids to biggest weekly loss in 2 years amid market turmoil
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firm dollar, heads for second weekly loss
* Sovereign investors scoop up emerging market IPOs in 2017
* Egypt launches major assault on militants ahead of election
* No sign of France reviewing weapons sales to Saudi-led Yemen coalition - sources
* ANALYSIS-Trump ‘energy dominance’ policy pits Washington against Moscow
* Iran says it can discuss other issues if nuclear deal successful
* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. not planning to contribute money at Iraq reconstruction conference -officials
* Egypt wants more market stability before Eurobond issue - minister
* Egypt inflation falls to lowest levels since currency float - c.bank
* Switzerland’s Clariant halts strategic update pending talks with SABIC [nL8N1PZ5QX
* Saudi Arabia’s Leejam Sports seeks approval for stock market listing -sources
* Israel hopeful about Saudi overflights for airliners to Tel Aviv
* Group led by India’s ONGC to buy stake in UAE’s ADNOC oil concession -sources
* Emaar Properties $1.8 bln profit in 2017 was before depreciation -company
* Cofco builds Dubai soft commodities hub targeting global reach- Bloomberg
* UAE loan growth to be 5-6 pct in 2018, driven by corporate sector -official
* Qatar’s Mayhoola, Fosun vie for control of French fashion label Lanvin - sources
* S&P Says Qatar Ratings Affirmed At ‘Aa-/A-1+’ Outlook Negative
* Qatar central bank warns against trading in bitcoin
* Kuwait sets March crude OSP to Asia - industry source
* Oman preparing dollar Islamic bond sale – sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)