MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 6

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. payrolls report boosts dollar, equities, bond yields
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong Q2 results support Al Othaim, Aldar in otherwise flat trade
* Oil prices rise on strong U.S. jobs data
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips after strong U.S. jobs data boosts dollar
* About 2,000 Islamic State fighters remain in Syria's Raqqa -U.S. envoy
* Rouhani, embarking on second term in Iran, asks Europe not to side with Trump
* Yemenis, Iranians sue U.S. State Dept, ask for visas to be processed
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Iraq bond market return no cakewalk for investors
* Iraq secures $195 million Japanese loan for electricity sector
* Israel launches preliminary investigation of Amman embassy shootings
* U.S.-backed Yemeni troops push al Qaeda from southern province
* OPEC supply-cut compliance runs up against ire over country targets
* Middle East Crude-Dubai stays at multi-month high as strong Brent curbs arbitrage supplies
* Emaar Misr considers investment project in Egypt's al-Alamein
* Egypt FDI seen at $8.7 bln in FY 2016-17
* Two killed, three wounded in Egypt attack near Luxor -ministry
* Egyptian court sentences 50 policemen to three years in prison for striking
* Egyptian liver delicacy on the table at operating room themed restaurant
* Yields drop sharply on Egypt T-bills after foreign currency reserves surge
* As austerity pummels Egypt's importers, dollar resources grow
* INTERVIEW-Miner Centamin raises dividend, shuns Egypt exploration
* Egypt H1 trade deficit narrows by 46 pct on sharply lower imports
* Egypt's non-oil business activity contracts, new orders stabilise -PMI
* EXCLUSIVE-Goldman Sachs buys into Aramco $10 bln loan as it seeks IPO role -sources
* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco in talks to buy Petrochina refinery stake- WSJ, citing sources
* TABLE-Saudi imports sink 11.3 pct y/y in May, non-oil exports drop
* MEDIA-Saudi oil minister met with top commodity hedge funds- Bloomberg
* Saudi man killed trying help citizens flee Awamiya -sources
* BRIEF-Saudi's Samba announces H1 dividend of 0.75 riyal per share
* Saudi's SWCC hires advisers to build two desalination plants
* Saudi private sector growth accelerates moderately in July -PMI
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala sells second stake in U.S. chipmaker AMD
* Blaze sweeps through Dubai skyscraper for second time
* UAE's ADNOC raises July crude prices more than expected
* UAE's ENOC secures $500 million revolving credit facility
* UAE's Aldar Properties Q2 net profit falls 5.6 pct on lower revenues
* UAE non-oil growth marginally up in July -PMI
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* HNA, Qatar not acting in concert at Deutsche Bank - board member in Spiegel
* Qatar's Doha Bank seeking to reduce UAE loan book -sources
* Qatar approves law allowing some foreigners permanent residency
* Soccer-Neymar signs five-year deal to complete world record PSG move
* BRIEF-Qatar's Ooredoo ends talks to acquire Salam Technology
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Kuwait's Agility Q2 net profit up 12 pct
* Kuwaiti fund to sell Areva shares in bid, stay away from nuclear - sources
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* Islamic bank Ithmaar exploring sale of stake in Bahrain-based BBK -sources
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Saipem to win $800 mln contract for Oman refinery
* Petrofac JV awarded $2 bln refinery contract in Oman
* Oman signs $3.55 billion loan with Chinese banks
* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)