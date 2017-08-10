FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天内
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 10
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 凌晨2点59分 / 4 天内

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 10

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady, Treasury prices off highs as risk aversion settles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region moves sideways, outperforms EM index; DXBE slides on losses

* Oil prices edge lower as market settles into range

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches down from near-two month high

* Trump's 'fire and fury' North Korea remark surprised aides -officials

* U.S. envoy to U.N. will go to Vienna to review Iran nuclear activities -U.S. official

* UK export agency OKs $117 mln in finance for Iraq power projects

* Turkey's Eximbank to provide $700 mln in new credit to small businesses, ministry says

* EMERGING MARKETS-N.Korea missile threat sparks selling across emerging markets

* Turkish banks have room to "make sacrifices" on profits, economy minister says

Egypt

* Hilton Worldwide plans to expand in Egypt - official

* Egypt rice production to cover local needs until Oct 2018 -state agency

* Foreign oil firms' Egypt investments $8.1 bln in 2016-2017 -minister

Saudi Arabia

* Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

* Moody's: Saudi Arabia's big-5 banks could face further profitability pressures as government tightens spending

* Saudi energy min says discussed stabilising oil market with Iraq

United Arab Emirates

* Fitch: UAE Islamic Banks Affected by Higher Financing Costs and Impairment Charges

* Abu Dhabi informally boycotts western banks with big Qatari investors - FT

* Dubai builder Arabtec swings to Q2 profit, Depa investment helps

Qatar

* Qatar waives visas for 80 nationalities amid Gulf boycott

* Qatar Airways says evaluating air routes opened by boycotting countries

* Qatar Airways says will receive first Airbus A350-1000 this year

* Turkey plans land route through Iran for Qatar trade -minister

Kuwait

* Kuwait raises Sept crude price for Asia -source

Bahrain

* Investcorp says looking at refinancing $250 mln bond

* Investcorp aims for 10 investments across private equity, real estate (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below