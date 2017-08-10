MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 10

3 分钟阅读
DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady, Treasury prices off highs as risk aversion settles
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region moves sideways, outperforms EM index; DXBE slides on losses
* Oil prices edge lower as market settles into range
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches down from near-two month high
* Trump's 'fire and fury' North Korea remark surprised aides -officials
* U.S. envoy to U.N. will go to Vienna to review Iran nuclear activities -U.S. official
* UK export agency OKs $117 mln in finance for Iraq power projects
* Turkey's Eximbank to provide $700 mln in new credit to small businesses, ministry says
* EMERGING MARKETS-N.Korea missile threat sparks selling across emerging markets
* Turkish banks have room to "make sacrifices" on profits, economy minister says
* Hilton Worldwide plans to expand in Egypt - official
* Egypt rice production to cover local needs until Oct 2018 -state agency
* Foreign oil firms' Egypt investments $8.1 bln in 2016-2017 -minister
* Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town
* Moody's: Saudi Arabia's big-5 banks could face further profitability pressures as government tightens spending
* Saudi energy min says discussed stabilising oil market with Iraq
* Fitch: UAE Islamic Banks Affected by Higher Financing Costs and Impairment Charges
* Abu Dhabi informally boycotts western banks with big Qatari investors - FT
* Dubai builder Arabtec swings to Q2 profit, Depa investment helps
* Qatar waives visas for 80 nationalities amid Gulf boycott
* Qatar Airways says evaluating air routes opened by boycotting countries
* Qatar Airways says will receive first Airbus A350-1000 this year
* Turkey plans land route through Iran for Qatar trade -minister
* Kuwait raises Sept crude price for Asia -source
* Investcorp says looking at refinancing $250 mln bond
* Investcorp aims for 10 investments across private equity, real estate (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)