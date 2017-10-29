MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 29

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street higher on earnings results; euro down after Catalonia vote, ECB news

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets flat on steady oil, banks weigh on Abu Dhabi

* Oil up 2 pct, Brent hits $60/bbl on support for extending curbs

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on safe-haven appeal after Catalonia declares independence

* OPEC’s head says Saudi, Russia statements “clear fog” before Nov. 30 meeting

* Islamic State shores up last stronghold on Syria-Iraq border

* Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack -UN report

* No role for Assad in Syria’s future - Tillerson

* Iraqi Kurdistan leader Barzani will hand over presidential powers on Nov. 1

* Iraq orders truce with Kurds to allow peaceful deployment at border crossings

* Iraq’s SOMO receives oil in tank at Turkey’s Ceyhan port

* Iraqi leader visits Iran as Tehran seeks to drive wedge with Washington

* MEDIA-Iran expects to sign more than $20 bln of energy contracts in 2018 - FT

* Israel willing to resort to military action to stop Iran acquiring nuclear weapons -minister

* Hamas says its security chief wounded in Israeli attack in Gaza

* Jordan’s Arab Bank Group 9-month net profit drops 2.8 percent

* Lebanon’s Bank Audi says net profit to end-Q3 up 8 pct

* Tunisia will ask U.S. for a $500 million loan guarantee -senior government official

EGYPT

* Egypt announces reshuffle in top security ranks

* Egypt kills 13 militants in raid on western desert farm

* Egypt election in view, Sisi supporters fire up campaign for mandate

SAUDI ARABIA

* Q&A/TEXT-Crown Prince announces Saudi mega-city listing, discusses Qatar rift, Yemen war

* Saudi Arabia ready to extend oil output cut deal -Crown Prince

* NYSE not given up on Aramco IPO, as Saudi bourse eyes exclusive role

* BlackRock, Blackstone to open offices in Saudi Arabia-Crown Prince

* New Saudi mega-city is prince’s desert dream

* Saudi may issue bonds more frequently as investor base grows

* Saudi miner Ma‘aden eyes foreign assets in bid to be global player

* EXCLUSIVE-New Saudi mega-city will be listed publicly, crown prince says

* Saudi fund agrees plan to invest in Virgin space ventures

* MEDIA-Saudi finmin says international Aramco listing only one option for privatisation - FT

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco IPO on track for 2018 - Saudi crown prince

* TPG in talks to bring Cirque du Soleil to Saudi-Bonderman

* Virgin’s Branson says he accepts Saudi city board role

* Saudi Telecom Co third profit rises 18 percent

* UBS wants more bankers to serve the wealthy in Middle East, Saudi Arabia

* Saudi investment ambitions impress but foreign money may be slow to come

* Saudi exchange rate must be stable until economy diversified - cenbank

* Saudi private sector to grow, crypto-currencies need watching

* ABB aims to win Saudi projects after Q3 orders rise strongly

* Saudi Arabia to give foreign investors full access to parallel stock market

* Russia’s RDIF to participate in new Saudi city project-fund

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC sets December oil allocations in line with global deal

* Emirates and flydubai could operate from single terminal at Dubai airport

QATAR

* Qatar pledges on migrant workers’ rights must be backed by action - rights groups

* INTERVIEW-Qatar bourse aims for futures trading, short-selling by end-2018

* Qatar, Russia sign agreements on air defence, supplies

BAHRAIN

* Bomb attack kills one Bahraini policeman, wounds eight

* MEDIA-Mumtalakat eyes investment in Masayoshi Son’s $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund - The National

* Bahrain central bank says banks need breathing space over global regulations (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)