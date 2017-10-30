FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 30
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 30

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, crude oil buoyant; euro near 3-mth lows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems, Saudi Telecom beat lift Riyadh; rest of Gulf sluggish

* 30 Oct - 01:43:07 PM (LCOc1 CLc1) {urn:newsml:reuters.com:20171030:nL4N1N505F:8} - UPDATE 2-Oil markets stable on expected extension of output cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on caution over next Fed chair

* Kurdish leader Barzani resigns after independence vote backfires

* Rouhani says Iran will keep producing missiles, state TV reports

* Turkey’s Q3 growth seen at 9.6 pct, may be double-digit -minister

* Iraq boosts southern ports oil export capacity to 4.6 mln bpd -statement

EGYPT

* Average yields fall on Egypt’s three- and nine-month T-bills

* IFC and banks close $653 mln in funding for Egypt solar plants

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi foreign reserves continue slide, lowest since April 2011

* Saudi’s SABIC Q3 net profit up 10.7 pct on higher prices, sales

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in September

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MEDIA-Warburg Pincus in talks with DP World to sell stake in Gangavaram Port - Mint

* Abu Dhabi’s new airport terminal to open by Q4 2019, construction 86 pct complete

* TABLE-UAE September inflation rebounds to 1.1 pct on food, transport

QATAR

* Qatar emir says open to Trump-hosted talks over Gulf crisis - CBS

* Qatar says oil moving towards fair price -KUNA news agency

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait August bank lending growth slows but money supply picks up

* Zain Group third quarter net income falls 7 percent

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain foreign minister calls for freezing Qatar out of GCC

OMAN

* Moody’s places Omantel’s Baa2 rating on review for downgrade (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

