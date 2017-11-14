MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 14

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks muted as China data disappoints
* MIDEAST STOCKS-State funds support Saudi, GFH Financial boosts Dubai
* Oil markets cautious as rising U.S. output undermines OPEC supply cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as dollar holds up on higher U.S. bond yields
* 10-Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran, killing more than 450
* Lebanon’s president welcomes Hariri’s plans to return
* Erdogan swipes at Russia, U.S. missions in Syria
* U.S. court lets Trump travel ban go partially into effect
* OPEC, allies unlikely to delay decision on oil cut extension
* UK’s Johnson makes fuller apology for remarks on jailed aid worker in Iran
* Iran sticks to key limits of nuclear deal -U.N. watchdog report
* AIRSHOW-Dubai pressures Airbus as A380 order hopes fizzle
* ANALYSIS-Fears for Lebanese economy if Saudis impose Qatar-style blockade
* Bombardier in talks with EgyptAir for $1.1 bln CSeries deal-Bbg
* Egypt central bank says foreign currency inflows to bank system $80 bln since float
* Egypt aims to finalise new gold mining contracts by end of 2017
* Egypt says no gas deals with Israel until arbitration cases resolved
* Egypt sells 692.9 mln euros in euro-denominated T-bills auction -C.bank
* Average yields on Egypt’s 3- and 7-year T-bonds rise
* Lebanese patriarch makes historic Saudi visit amid Hariri crisis
* Saudi anti-graft detainees will get due process -Saudi U.N. envoy
* Value of Saudi sovereign fund jumps amid market turmoil
* Saudi Arabia to host “expanded” Syrian opposition conference
* Saudi Aramco says fully resumes pumping oil to Bahrain
* Saudi’s Saleh Al-Amoudi currency exchange suspended from trade -c.bank
* BRIEF-Jabal Omar converts 3 bln riyals Ministry of Finance loan to sharia-complaint
* Saudi-led coalition wants Yemen weapons checks strengthened before main port reopens
* Moscow, Riyadh agree to explore Saudi Aramco taking part in Novatek LNG project
* Aramco plans to spend $300 bln over 10 years in upstream oil and gas -CEO
* UAE’s ADNOC to float at least 10 pct of fuel distribution business
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation edges up in October
* British judge to issue ruling on $700 mln Dana Gas sukuk case soon
* AIRSHOW-Air Arabia leases six Airbus A321neos from Air Lease Corp
* UAE energy minister: no need to delay decision on extending production cuts
* AIRSHOW-Dubai wants guarantee on A380 output before placing new order
* UAE’s Dana Gas profit boosted by financial settlement with KRG
* BRIEF-China Petroleum Engineering’s unit signs contract worth about $1.5 bln with Abu Dhabi National Oil’s unit
* UAE’s ADNOC says will expand upstream capacity to 3.5 mln/bbl per day
* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Proprties’ Q3 net profit drop by almost a fifth
* BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group Q3 profit falls
* Turkey’s Erdogan says he will discuss Gulf crisis in Kuwait
* Kuwait banks told to examine Saudi accounts after arrests -sources
* AIRSHOW-Kuwait’s Alafco finalises order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets
* Oman’s Duqm Refinery to seek $6 bln bank funding soon - sources
* Oman oil minister: confident of agreement this month to extend output cuts (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)