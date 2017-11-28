MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 28

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall from decade peak as China falters
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets to consolidate, Saudi faces technial resistance
* Oil prices fall on uncertainty over OPEC output cuts, pipeline restart
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 6-wk high ahead of Fed chair hearing
* OPEC sees market rebalancing after June as it mulls oil cut extension
* Little prospect of Syria peace progress seen in Geneva talks
* In expanding role, IILM plans longer tenor Islamic bonds programme
* Hariri says Hezbollah must remain neutral to ensure Lebanon moves forward
* Suicide attack targets area southeast of Baghdad
* Turkish PM says EU confused since Brexit, needs to revisit Turkey’s future place
* Chess federation vows ‘huge effort’ to include Israelis in Saudi-hosted match
* Egypt economy likely to remain unshaken by Sinai attack
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 11-20 shipment
* Average yields on Egypt’s 3- and 7-year T-bonds rise
* EXCLUSIVE-RBR seeks Saudi royal family investment for Credit Suisse -source
* Greek government under fire over would-be Saudi arms deal
* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Imposes Fine on Allianz Saudi Fransi
* INTERVIEW-New oil-to-chemicals plant just the start -Aramco CEO
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 723,000 T barley in tender
* Abraaj buys Tunisie Telecom from Dubai Holding-Tunisian minister
* UAE’s ADNOC to spend over $109 billion to boost gas, downstream
* LPC-UAE’s Drydocks gets 100% support for debt restructuring
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 6.9 pct in October
* Dubai’s Emirates REIT to meet investors ahead of debut dollar sukuk - lead
* INTERVIEW-Efforts to hurt Qatar’s riyal may backfire on region, c.banker says
* LNG tanker Al Ghashamiya due at UK‘S South Hook terminal on Dec 05
* Qatar import growth turns positive as sanctions impact fades
* Kuwait court sentences MPs to jail terms for storming into parliament
* BRIEF-Zain Kuwait Sells 5.052 PCT Stake to Nohodh General Trading
* Bahrain’s top Shi‘ite cleric’s health deteriorates- activists (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)