MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 3

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. tax bill, Russian probe whipsaw financial markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up to chart barrier, Qatar slips before MSCI decision
* Oil settles up but off highs as Flynn news spooks Wall St
* PRECIOUS-Gold briefly jumps 1.2 pct as Flynn probe roils markets
* Trump likely to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital next week -official
* France’s Macron calls on Iraq to dismantle all militias
* Yemen’s Saleh says ready for ‘new page’ with Saudi-led coalition
* Middle East leaders paint “dark picture” at Rome conference
* Turkey’s Erdogan says U.S. courts cannot put Turkey on trial
* Iran, S. Korea’s Hyundai Rotem in 720 mln euro train deal -report
* EXCLUSIVE-Mideast nuclear plan backers bragged of support of top Trump aide Flynn
* Mattis eyes moving away from arming Syrian Kurdish fighters
* Lebanon will only survive if Hezbollah disarms -Saudi minister
* Syrian government negotiator quits Geneva talks, says may not return
* Turkey casts Zarrab case as attempt to undermine its politics, economy
* Islamist group rejects terrorism charge by states boycotting Qatar
* Syrian Kurds hold local elections, press on with autonomy plans
* UN aid chief appeals for full lifting of Yemen blockade
* Loan restructuring for Turkey’s Otas delayed by political volatility
* BRIEF-Hapag Lloyd Successfully Completes Integration with UASC
* Ex Egypt premier Shafik deported from UAE, arrives in Egypt -family, sources
* Egypt attack victims pray, mourn in Sinai mosque amid high security
* Egyptian billionaire denounces Saudi corruption crackdown
* Egypt’s Zohr gas field to yield 350 mln cubic feet daily by end-2017 -ministry
* Russian military working on deal to use Egypt air bases: document
* US firms push Washington to restart nuclear pact talks with Riyadh-sources
* Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
* FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia’s privatisation plans
* TABLE-Mideast funds positive on Saudi Arabia after corruption crackdown
* BRIEF-Nabors And Saudi Aramco Commence Joint Venture Operations
* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia and Russia reach compromise on oil pact: Kemp
* First diesel cargo in 2 years leaves Saudi Arabia for New York
* EXCLUSIVE-Yemen rebel missiles fired at Saudi Arabia appear Iranian -U.N.
* Yemen’s anti-Saudi alliance members clash for second day, three killed
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi needs OPEC cuts to work, but not too well
* France’s Macron to give Saudi Arabia extremist list
* BRIEF-Crayon Group Holding Wins Contract With Government Of Dubai
* Dubai crude Nov average rises above $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
* French defence minister hopeful for fighter jets, armoured vehicle sale to Qatar
* Qatar sovereign fund may support Qatar Airways, local projects, CEO says
* Qatar’s new LNG giant to start operations Jan. 1 -industry sources
BRIEF-Berkeley Energia Completes Strategic Investment With Oman Sovereign Wealth Fund
* Bahrain reaffirms dollar peg, says economy robust after S&P cut
* TechnipFMC-led consortium to expand Bahrain refinery
* BRIEF-Samsung Engineering Says Wins $1.35 Billion Order
