MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 17

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares dip as commodities ease, bitcoin licks wounds
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds sharply, major Gulf markets firm
* Oil prices edge up on tighter supplies, healthy demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar index slumps to 3-yr lows
* Middle East Crude-Light grades stay in premiums
* U.S. withholds $65 mln in Palestinian aid after Trump threat
* Iran’s leader accuses Saudis of “treason” against Muslims
* Yemen seeks Saudi cash as plunging currency deepens war woes
* Turkey’s Erdogan tells NATO will take all precautions for national security - sources
* Algeria signs deal with Vitol to cut fuel import bill
* U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
* Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul to start buyback of its C class shares
* Moody’s expects Lebanon’s economy to grow 2.8 pct this year
* Iran says planned U.S.-backed force inside Syria would fan war
* Chevron to resume drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan
* Plan to expand Beirut airport would cost $200 million - PM
* Turkey sells 12-month zero coupon bond at yield of 13.53 pct
* Turkey’s M&A market totalled to some $10 bln in 2017 - E&Y report
* Algeria exported 55 billion cubic metres of gas in 2017 - Sonatrach CEO
* Moody’s says stable outlook for Levant And North Africa sovereigns in 2018
* Egypt’s GASC buys 295,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in tender
* Fitch Revises Egypt’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms at ‘B’
* Saudi Arabia shoots down Yemeni missile - Ekhbariya TV
* Saudi central bank fines Samba over March technical glitch
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles - sources
* Saudi businessman Mulhem released in anti-corruption probe -sources
* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia’s PIF in talks to buy stake in Endeavor - Bloomberg
* UAE will complain to U.N. body over Qatar war planes
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation accelerates to 2.0 percent in December
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD Q4 net profit rises 17 pct
* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan reports 9.6 pct fall in Q4 profit
* Qatar National Bank Q4 profit rises 5.2 pct, below two forecasts
* Qatar central bank to consider topic of virtual currencies -governor
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
* Oman plans $1 billion infrastructure fund- Bloomberg
* Oman’s Bank Sohar seeks $300 million in syndicated loan
