MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 28

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings lift Wall St to record highs; dollar fall continues

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil buoys Gulf markets, Qatar and Saudi lead

* Oil settles higher, posts weekly gain as weak dollar underpins

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches back toward 17-month peak as dollar moves lower

* House leader Ryan says US wants Europe to join Iran sanctions push

* Tillerson says Washington, Europe start work on Iran nuclear deal

* Oil production at Iran’s West Karoun nearly doubled in the past year- Zanganeh

* Revolutionary Guards, Islamic State fighters clash in west Iran

* Turkey says U.S. has promised to stop arming YPG, warns Washington on Manbij

* U.N. Syria mediator to attend peace conference in Russia

* Bombardment continues in Syria’s Ghouta after ceasefire talk

* U.S. holding Russia responsible for chemical weapons in Syria

* Islamic finance body IFSB appoints new secretary general

* Friendly fire kills 11 in Iraq air strike - Iraqi security sources

* Yemen Houthis free detained U.S. citizen, sends him to Oman - local sources

* Yemen government bans protests in Aden ahead of separatist deadline

* Jordan ends bread subsidy, doubling some prices, to help state finances

* Jordan’s Arab Bank group says 2017 net profit unchanged at $533 mln

* Algerian army kills eight armed men in Khenchela province

EGYPT

* Prominent member of halted Egyptian opposition campaign attacked and injured

* U.N. experts call for Egypt to halt executions

* Egypt’s trade deficit narrows by 25 pct in 2017

* Egypt to halt imports of LNG by end of FY 2017/18 - minister of petroleum

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed released as corruption probe winds down

* TEXT-Transcript of Reuters interview with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal

* NEWSMAKER-Prince Alwaleed’s release to reassure investors in global portfolio

* Prominent businessmen reach settlements in Saudi corruption probe -source

* Saudi energy minister discusses oil market with Iraqi PM -Twitter

* Saudi Arabia sentences human rights activists to prison - Amnesty

* Saudi Arabia says graft crackdown helps stock market

* Saudi bank merger outlook to be clear by end-Q1 -central bank chief

* Saudi’s SABIC buys quarter of Clariant as activists cash in

* Saudi Telecom Reports Q4 Profit of 2.65 BLN Riyals

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Air Berlin administrator says continues to assess possible claims against Etihad

* Emirates restores some capacity on U.S. routes as demand returns

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA extends late life of North Sea Eider platform

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar says it seeks no escalation with UAE over military overflights

* Qatar in talks to buy Russia’s S-400 systems - Tass

* HSBC side-steps high-profile Qatar deals in Gulf gauntlet

* INTERVIEW-Qatar says World Cup on track despite boycott as supply lines fixed

* Qatar Airways’ first Airbus A350-1000 to be delivered Feb 15-20 - CEO

* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus jumps by over a third in December

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait protests at “insult” by Saudi official-agency

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain human rights deteriorate as world looks away -activists

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Omani government working to create 25,000 jobs in six months

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)