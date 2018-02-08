MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 8

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flirt with 6-week low as U.S. yields creep up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major bourses rebound but Saudi pulled down by petchems, cement
* Oil prices fall as U.S. output soars above 10 million bpd
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses on firmer dollar amid rate hike views
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken ahead of April trading
* Iraq cuts March Basra crude prices for Asia, Europe
* Citigroup targets rapid Middle East, Africa growth in 2018
* France says Turkey, Iran violating international law in Syria
* Nobel laureate says Saudi, UAE “betrayed” Yemen in push to expand influence
* Al Rayan to price debut RMBS sukuk next week
* Sovereign fund redemptions from global markets fall 35 pct yoy in 2017
* Iraqi army moves to secure planned oil route to Iran
* Iran to increase gas production from South Pars -Zanganeh
* Erdogan calls on Turkish cenbank, watchdog to take active role in lowering rates - media
* Egypt’s foreign debt rises to $80.8 billion as of end of Sept
* Egypt opposition figure sees political motive behind assault
* Egypt’s fuel subsidy costs jump by 34 pct in first half of 2017-2018 - oil minister
* Saudi Arabia plans to seize controlling stake in broadcaster MBC - sources
* UK watchdog wrestling with rule change to lure Aramco IPO
* Building world’s tallest tower going ahead after Saudi corruption purge
* Air India asks to fly over Saudi Arabia on planned Israel route
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)
* Abraaj Group says KPMG has completed audit of healthcare fund
* UAE’s ADNOC to invest $3.1 bln to upgrade Ruwais oil refinery
* Bank of Singapore eyes more private bankers in Dubai as assets jump
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 5
* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* Qatar National Bank secures $3.5 bln syndicated loan
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* Bahrain arrests four linked to pipeline blast-ministry
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman inflation falls to 1.1 percent in January
* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)