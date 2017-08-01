FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
MIDEAST STOCKS-GIS drags Qatar down after poor Q2, Ma'aden helps Saudi
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 早上7点28分 / 4 天前

MIDEAST STOCKS-GIS drags Qatar down after poor Q2, Ma'aden helps Saudi

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Qatar's oil drilling service provider slumped early on Tuesday after it barely broke even in the second quarter while Saudi's only listed mining firm helped drive gains in that market, having doubled quarterly net profit.

Gulf International Services dropped 6.6 percent after posting net profit of 700,000 Qatari riyals, according to Reuters' calculations, well below QNB Financial Services' estimate of 47.51 million riyals.

"The impact on the profitability was due to significant revenue reduction in drilling, catering and insurance segments," GIS said in a statement.

The Doha index was down 0.5 percent.

The only listed miner in the region, Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), climbed 1.8 percent after reporting net profit of 356.47 million riyals ($95.07 million), broadly matching the average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters.

The company cited higher sales volume in gold, ammonia and fertiliser, and control over costs.

Saudi plastics manufacturer Takween Advanced Industries dropped 3.2 percent after it swung to a net loss of 12.7 million riyals in the second quarter from a net profit of 12.5 million a year earlier. The company attributed the bad result to weak sales.

The Riyadh index was up 0.2 percent after 10 minutes of trade.

In Dubai, shares of contractor Arabtec rose 2.4 percent after the company said it had been awarded a 628 million dirhams ($171 million) contract from DAMAC Properties . DAMAC was down 0.5 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index was up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below