9 天前
MIDEAST STOCKS-Sharp fall in oil prices may hurt petchems; Dubai technically bullish
2017年8月2日 / 凌晨5点41分 / 9 天前

MIDEAST STOCKS-Sharp fall in oil prices may hurt petchems; Dubai technically bullish

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A strong pullback in crude oil prices overnight and their continued decline early on Wednesday may weigh on oil-linked sectors in the Gulf.

Brent crude futures were down almost 1 percent at $51.33 per barrel as of 0535 GMT, after they settled 1.7 percent lower on Tuesday.

Lately, however, the Saudi stock index which is usually strongly correlated to oil price movements, has been slightly loosening that strong bond as investors have been turning their focus to second quarter results.

"Significant changes in oil prices will impact sentiment, but since the announcement of earnings, that has been in the driver's seat," said a Riyadh-based asset manager.

Most petrochemical makers have reported quarterly earnings leaving them in a more vulnerable position to react to crude price movements.

In Dubai, however, where most of the bluechips have yet to report earnings, the index, last at 3,649 points, is enjoying a technical bullish run.

"The market has gained almost 400 points - up 12 percent - from the 3,265 bottom in just eight weeks and is poised to target its yearly high of 3,738 in the coming weeks," said a note by NBAD Securities.

With MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe scoring its longest winning streak in a decade on Tuesday, Dubai may continue to find some support in the near term. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by John Stonestreet and Biju Dwarakanath)

