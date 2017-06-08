FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf looks set to fall after oil's 4 percent dive
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 凌晨5点43分 / 2 个月前

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf looks set to fall after oil's 4 percent dive

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets look set to fall on Thursday after oil tumbled about 4 percent overnight, with Brent crude closing the last session at $48.06 a barrel, its lowest level since early May.

Saudi Arabia's bourse has been supported in recent days by expectations that MSCI will on June 20 launch a review of whether to upgrade Riyadh to emerging market status. But an oil price below $50 may negate much of that positive factor by weighing on petrochemical shares.

Qatar's stock market may fall further after the Qatari riyal dropped to an 11-year low against the dollar in the spot market - a sign of capital outflows - and Standard & Poor's downgraded Qatar's debt because of the diplomatic rift in the Gulf.

Arab states could impose an embargo on Qatar if it does not change course regarding its support of "extremism" and "destructive policies" in the region, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below