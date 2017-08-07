FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 天前
Netflix buys comic book publisher run by 'modern-day Stan Lee'
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 下午2点04分 / 6 天前

Netflix buys comic book publisher run by 'modern-day Stan Lee'

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. video streaming company Netflix Inc said on Monday it bought comic book publisher Millarworld, home to titles such as "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman," in its first ever acquisition.

Millarworld, run by Scottish writer Mark Millar with his wife Lucy, will give Netflix a host of character franchises with which to develop films, TV series and children's shows.

Millarworld has developed three of its franchises — "Wanted," "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman" — into films that have garnered nearly $1 billion in the global box office.

The deal comes as Netflix spends billions of dollars on content to win new subscribers in a quest to become the world's top movie and TV streaming service.

The company did not disclose the terms of the acquisition.

Millar previously spent eight years at Marvel, where he developed comic books and story lines that resulted in movies such as "Logan," "Captain America: Civil War" and Disney's first "Avengers" film.

"Mark is as close as you can get to a modern-day Stan Lee," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement, referring to the 94-year-old creator of comic book franchises and box-office behemoths such as "Spider-Man," "Avengers" and "X-Men."

Millarworld will continue to create and publish new stories and franchises under the Netflix label, Los Gatos, California-based Netflix said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

