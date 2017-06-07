FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Capital expenditure by top global miners at record low - report
2017年6月7日

Capital expenditure by top global miners at record low - report

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - Large global mining companies have cut back on investments despite a turnaround in profitability and a spike in commodity prices, a PricewaterhouseCooper's (PwC) report revealed on Wednesday.

Capital expenditure, an measure of confidence in future returns, fell 41 percent in 2016 to a record low of $50 billion.

"Everyone is gun shy at the moment and they are not investing until they are very comfortable that the returns will be there," PwC director and report co-author Andries Rossouw told journalists on the sidelines of a junior mining conference in Johannesburg.

The report showed that profitability in the industry recovered to an aggregate net profit of $20 billion from $28 billion in losses in 2015.

Glencore, Anglo American Plc and Rio Tinto , were among the forty companies included in PwC's 14th report on the industry.

This one drew on analyses of performance and global trends from financial information during 12-month reporting periods for companies between 1 April 2015 and 31 December 2016. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Elaine Hardcastle)

