5 天前
UK watchdog probes Mitie's accounts for two years
2017年7月31日 / 早上6点25分 / 5 天前

UK watchdog probes Mitie's accounts for two years

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it was investigating Deloitte LLP's audits of two of the annual financial statements of Mitie Group Plc , the outsourcing company that issued a string of profit warnings last year.

The Financial Reporting Council said the investigation would look at whether there have been any breaches in the audits of Mitie's consolidated financial statements for the years ended March 31, 2015 and 2016.

The provider of pest control, cleaning, security and healthcare services took a writedown this year after its auditor had found the way it booked work-in-progress on long-term contracts and costs relating to contracts was less conservative than rivals. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

