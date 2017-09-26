FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月26日 / 晚上11点02分 / 22 天前

China-backed Yancoal Australia exercises option to up stake in coal mine

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - China-backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd said on Wednesday it had exercised its option to buy a 29 percent stake in the Warkworth operation from Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp for $230 million.

The agreement brings Yancoal’s stake in the Warkworth project to about 85 percent, it said in a statement.

The project, which was part of a bidding war between Yancoal and commodity trader Glencore PLC, was snatched up by Yancoal earlier this year as part of its acquisition of Rio Tinto’s Coal & Allied unit. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and James Dalgleish)

