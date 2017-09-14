FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moderna, AstraZeneca heart drug succeeds early-stage trial
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 上午11点00分 / 1 个月前

Moderna, AstraZeneca heart drug succeeds early-stage trial

2 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biotech unicorn Modern Therapeutics said on Thursday its heart drug, developed along with British drugmaker AstraZeneca, met the main goal in an early-stage trial.

The company, which develops drugs based on molecule known as messenger RNA, said AstraZeneca has submitted a clinical trial application in Europe for a mid-stage study of the drug, mRNA AZD-8601, in patients undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries the recipe for making proteins inside the body. Using it as a medicine could offer a new way to tackle many hard-to-treat diseases, from cancer to infections to heart and kidney disorders.

AstraZeneca first invested $240 million in 2013 to access Moderna's know-how in manipulating RNA, or ribonucleic acid, which helps create proteins inside cells - another example of CEO Pascal Soriot placing a bet on new science. (reut.rs/2h1kbzW)

In 2016, AstraZeneca invested another $140 million in Moderna, which already has a cash pile of around $1 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below