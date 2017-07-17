FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 天前
EU approves Priceline's acquisition of Momondo
图片Reuters TV
2017年7月17日 / 下午2点24分 / 19 天前

EU approves Priceline's acquisition of Momondo

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators approved on Monday U.S. online travel company Priceline's planned acquisition of Momondo Group without conditions.

The European Commission said it had concluded that the two companies' travel comparison metasearch sites were geographically largely complementary and that the merged entity would still face competition from other operators such as Trivago, TripAdvisor or Google.

"The Commission therefore concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns on any of the markets examined," the Commission said in a statement.

Priceline operates online travel agents and travel comparison metasearch sites such as booking.com, Kayak rentalcars and Opentable, while Momondo is primarily active in metasearch sites such as Cheapflights and Momondo.

Priceline announced in February that it planned to buy Momondo for $550 million. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

