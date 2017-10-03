FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Lessor BOC Aviation looks for new homes for 13 aircraft after Monarch collapse
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月3日 / 凌晨1点48分 / 15 天前

REFILE-Lessor BOC Aviation looks for new homes for 13 aircraft after Monarch collapse

2 分钟阅读

(Adds dropped word in headline)

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Asia’s second-biggest aircraft lessor, BOC Aviation Ltd, said on Tuesday it was working to find new homes for 13 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 aircraft it had planned to lease to collapsed British carrier Monarch Airlines.

BOC, which is based in Singapore but majority owned by Bank of China, had agreed to the long-term lease arrangement in June.

The Boeing aircraft were due to be delivered from mid 2018 to 2020, BOC Head of Investor Relations Timothy Ross said.

“The aircraft are in-demand, new technology narrow bodies in a standard specification and, as is usual, we’re holding security deposits under the leases,” Ross said.

“We’re already working on potential new homes for the aircraft but these are still too early to identify and we’ll provide updates in due course.”

Analysts at Goodbody said low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings PLC might be interested in the Boeing jets.

Monarch had 32 unfilled orders for 737 MAX 8 aircraft with Boeing on top of the 13 from BOC. A Boeing spokeswoman said the manufacturer was aware Monarch had entered administration but declined to comment further on discussions about the status of the aircraft. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; additional reporting by Tim Hepher in PARIS; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below