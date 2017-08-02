FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mondelez appoints Dirk Van de Put to succeed Irene Rosenfeld as CEO
2017年8月2日 / 上午11点16分 / 9 天前

Mondelez appoints Dirk Van de Put to succeed Irene Rosenfeld as CEO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oreo cookies maker Mondelez International Inc said it appointed Dirk Van de Put, the current chief executive of Canadian frozen food maker McCain Foods, to succeed Irene Rosenfeld as the company's chief executive from November 2017.

Rosenfeld will continue as chairman of the board until March 31, 2018, at which point she will retire and Van de Put will assume the role of chairman and CEO, the company said in a statement.

The world's second-largest confectionary company also reported a 5 percent drop in quarterly sales on Wednesday, due to a cyber attack in its IT systems that led to shipping and invoicing delays. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

