Mondelez International Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share - summary

Jan 29 (Reuters) -

* Mondelez International Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results.

* The Deerfield, Illinois-based company is expected to report a 2.6 percent increase in revenue to $6.94 billion from $6.77 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 16 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The analyst mean estimate for Mondelez International Inc is for earnings of 56 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 47 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 18 “strong buy” or “buy,” 4 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is negative for Mondelez Intl at 0.93 percent; predicted revenue surprise is positive at 0.15 percent.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* Mondelez International Inc belongs to the NASDAQ Composite Index. This summary was generated 09:05 p.m. GMT.