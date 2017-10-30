FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月30日

Oreo maker Mondelez's revenue rises 2 pct

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc on Monday reported a 2.1 pct rise in net revenue in the third quarter as demand for key brands such as Oreos and Trident gum rose in Latin America and Europe.

Net income attributable to Mondelez rose to $992 million, or 65 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 548 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said its net revenue rose to $6.53 billion from $6.40 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

