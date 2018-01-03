FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says hopes U.S. can create level playing field for Chinese firms
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
January 3, 2018 / 7:48 AM / a day ago

China says hopes U.S. can create level playing field for Chinese firms

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that it hopes the United States can create a level playing field and a predictable environment for Chinese enterprises.

The comment from foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular news conference was in response to a question from reporters about a U.S. government panel’s rejection of Ant Financial’s acquisition of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc over national security concerns. (Reporting by Philip Wen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

