China says hopes U.S. can create level playing field for Chinese firms

BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that it hopes the United States can create a level playing field and a predictable environment for Chinese enterprises.

The comment from foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular news conference was in response to a question from reporters about a U.S. government panel’s rejection of Ant Financial’s acquisition of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc over national security concerns. (Reporting by Philip Wen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)