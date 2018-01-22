FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 10:14 PM / 更新于 2 hours ago

Brazil suggests Monsanto's Intacta patent should be voided

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s patent office has concluded that Monsanto Co’s Intacta RR2 Pro patent should be declared void, according to court filings seen by Reuters regarding a lawsuit against the company by soy growers association Aprosoja.

In the Jan. 17 document, the solicitor general’s office said patent office INPI issued the technical opinion after reexamining the issue. In November Aprosoja asked a federal court to cancel Monsanto’s Intacta patent in Brazil, claiming it did not bring real technological innovation. Intacta’s patent protection extends through October 2022.

Monsanto did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang

