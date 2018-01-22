FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 22, 2018 / 11:24 PM / 更新于 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil says Monsanto's Intacta patent should be voided

2 分钟阅读

(Adds detail from court filings, Monsanto and Aprosoja comments)

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s patent office has concluded that Monsanto Co’s Intacta RR2 Pro patent for genetically modified soy seed technology should be declared void after reexamining the issue, according to court filings seen by Reuters regarding a lawsuit against the company by grain growers association Aprosoja.

Aprosoja’s Mato Grosso branch in November asked a Brazil federal court to cancel Monsanto’s Intacta RR2 PRO soy seed patent, claiming it did not bring real technological innovation. Intacta’s patent protection extends through October 2022.

In a document dated Jan. 17, the solicitor general’s office said the patent office, INPI, issued a technical opinion in December arguing that the patent, PI0016460-7, “is at odds with legal requirements.”

Monsanto said in a statement on Monday that it was informed of INPI’s opinion and said it will challenge the allegations in due course.

Aprosoja hailed INPI’s opinion as “recognition” by the patent office that Intacta’s patent is not valid. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below