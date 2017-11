SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust agency Cade could extend by as up to 90 days its analysis of the takeover of seeds company Monsanto Co. by Bayer AG, according to a regulatory filing posted on the watchdog’s website on Wednesday.

The analysis extension will be discussed at a session of Cade’s tribunal later in the day, a Cade spokesperson told Reuters, as this is a requirement for the extension to take effect. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)