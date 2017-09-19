FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU agrees to extend deadline for decision on Bayer, Monsanto deal
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 下午3点35分 / 1 个月前

EU agrees to extend deadline for decision on Bayer, Monsanto deal

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it has approved German drugs and pesticides group Bayer’s request for an extension of the investigation into the $66 billion deal to acquire U.S. group Monsanto .

The Commission has been scrutinising the proposed takeover with a deadline of Jan. 8 but Bayer said in a statement it had asked the regulator for an extension on the investigation to Jan. 22.

“We can confirm that the deadline for the Commission to decide on the proposed merger has been extended until 22 January,” a Commission spokesman said.

“The parties have requested a 10 day extension for the in-depth investigation, as they are entitled to according to the Merger Regulation.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar)

