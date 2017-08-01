FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
EU Commission extends review of Bayer-Monsanto deal until Aug 22
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 下午12点39分 / 4 天前

EU Commission extends review of Bayer-Monsanto deal until Aug 22

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday extended its review of Bayer's $66 billion takeover of agrochemicals group Monsanto by two weeks, adding the companies had submitted their proposed concessions on Monday.

The Commission said it had received commitments aimed at allaying competition concerns on Monday but did not provide details.

It set a deadline of Aug 22 to complete its preliminary review of the deal, after saying previously it expected to do so by Aug 7.

Bayer is bracing for the Commission to go into an in-depth antitrust assessment of the merger, but aims to complete the transaction by the end of the year.

The German chemicals maker has said it would make major asset sales to win the go-ahead from competition authorities such as the European Commission, which rules on mergers in the European Union. (Reporting by Elizabeth Miles and Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below