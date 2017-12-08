FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to warn Bayer about Monsanto bid - source
December 8, 2017

EU regulators to warn Bayer about Monsanto bid - source

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to warn Bayer in the coming weeks that its planned takeover of U.S. seed maker Monsanto may hurt competition, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The European Commission is expected to send a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to the companies in the coming weeks, but a final decision has not yet been made, the person said.

The deal would create the world’s largest pesticides and seeds company, a move which has stirred concerns by environmentalists and some farming groups. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)

