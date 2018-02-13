FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 2:32 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Russian anti-monopoly watchdog says is being sued by Germany's Bayer - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - German’s Bayer has taken Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service to court in relation to Bayer’s planned deal with U.S. seed-maker Monsanto , the RIA news agency quoted the Russian watchdog as saying on Tuesday.

It did not provide further details.

In November, the watchdog said that Bayer’s planned takeover of Monsanto could create significant risks to competition on the Russian market. The proposed solutions included Bayer sharing breeding technologies and giving Russia access to digital farming data. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Polina Ivanova)

