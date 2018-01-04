FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Monsanto's profit rises, expects weed killer prices to rise
频道
专题
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
狗年展望
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
特朗普称朝韩对话是“好事” 冬奥会期间不搞军演
时事要闻
特朗普称朝韩对话是“好事” 冬奥会期间不搞军演
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 4, 2018 / 2:45 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Monsanto's profit rises, expects weed killer prices to rise

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on glyphosate pricing,)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co forecast a strong year ahead, helped by higher pricing for a key chemical used in pesticides and better demand for Soybean globally.

The company, which is being acquired by Germany’s Bayer AG , said pricing for glyphosate, the chief ingredient in its top-selling weed killer “Roundup”, was set to go up this year.

The results come a day after Monsanto won support from 11 U.S. states in its attempt to stop California from requiring cancer warnings on products containing glyphosate.

Monsanto said on Thursday that sales at its agricultural unit - its second biggest by revenue - rose 11 percent, mainly helped by glyphosate pricing.

Sales of soybean seeds jumped 21.3 percent to $728 million, lifting overall net sales marginally to $2.66 billion in the first quarter.

Monsanto is banking on newer varieties of seeds to dominate soybean production in the United States, the world’s second-largest exporter.

Net profit attributable to Monsanto rose to $169 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $29 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier. The latest quarter included a one-time gain from asset sales.

The company’s shares were up 0.5 percent at $118 in early trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below