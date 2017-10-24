FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte dei Paschi shares to re-list on Oct. 25
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日

Monte dei Paschi shares to re-list on Oct. 25

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday its shares would resume trading on October 25 after the market regulator approved a document for their relisting.

Monte dei Paschi’s shares have not traded in Milan since December 2016, when the bank failed to raise capital from investors and had to seek help from the state ahead of an 8 billion euro rescue.

The bank also said third-quarter results would be submitted to the board for approval on November 7 instead of October 27.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za

