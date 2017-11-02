FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley ordered to pay $350,000 penalty for data reporting flaws
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 下午4点10分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Morgan Stanley ordered to pay $350,000 penalty for data reporting flaws

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday it had ordered Morgan Stanley to pay a $350,000 penalty for failing to comply with rules that require large traders to include large amounts of futures and options data in reports to the agency.

The CFTC said Morgan Stanley omitted the mandatory futures and options data from its reports over a 10-year period from 2007 to 2017. The information, primarily for contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, is used to help the CFTC evaluate potential market risks. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below