CFTC says Morgan Stanley unit to pay $500,000 over supervision failures
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 晚上8点40分 / 20 天前

CFTC says Morgan Stanley unit to pay $500,000 over supervision failures

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC agreed to pay $500,000 to settle charges it failed to properly supervise reconciliation of exchange and clearing fees with the amounts it ultimately charged customers for certain transactions.

The CFTC said in a statement it found that between 2009 and April 2016, the Morgan Stanley subsidiary overcharged customers in the United States $1,550,182 and customers of an affiliate were overcharged $1,439,047. It said the unit fully refunded nearly all of the affected customers and has otherwise taken responsibility for the relevant remaining amounts. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; editing by Diane Craft)

