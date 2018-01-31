FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 3:43 PM / 2 days ago

Two ex-Morgan Stanley advisers to plead guilty to U.S. fraud charges

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Two former Morgan Stanley advisers have agreed to plead guilty to U.S. charges that they misused client funds to make their own investments in a wind farm project, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors in Boston said James Polese, 51, and Cornelius Peterson, 28, misappropriated $500,000 to invest in and support the wind farm project. Polese also used funds from a client’s account to pay for personal expenses, prosecutors said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

