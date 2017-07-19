FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 天前
Morgan Stanley's quarterly profit rises 11.4 pct
2017年7月19日 / 17 天前

Morgan Stanley's quarterly profit rises 11.4 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported an 11.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by strength in its investment banking and wealth management businesses.

Earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.59 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.43 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to 87 cents from 75 cents.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Investment banking revenue rose 25 percent to $1.53 billion.

Arch-rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 40 percent drop in bond trading revenue on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley, the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets, wraps up the quarterly earnings season for the big lenders. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York)

