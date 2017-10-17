FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley's profit rises despite trading slump
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 上午11点03分 / 4 天前

Morgan Stanley's profit rises despite trading slump

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley posted an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit as strength in investment banking and wealth management businesses more than offset a slowdown in trading.

Earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.69 billion from $1.52 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to 93 cents from 81 cents.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $9.20 billion from a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast earnings of 81 cents per share and revenue of revenue $9.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Arch rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc is also scheduled to report results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below