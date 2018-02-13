UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,855.900 35.20 NZX 50** 8,122.22 63.160 DJIA** 24,674.5 73.23 NIKKEI** 21,244.68 -137.94 Nasdaq** 7,016.830 36.866 FTSE** 7,168.01 -9.05 S&P 500** 2,665.52 9.52 Hang Seng** 29,839.53 379.90 SPI 200 Fut 5,808 15.00 STI** 3,415.07 30.09 SSEC** 3,185.5964 31.47 KOSPI** 2,395.19 9.81 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.065 -0.003 KR 10 YR Bond 2.78 -0.026 AU 10 YR Bond 2.853 -0.005 US 10 YR Bond 2.8312 -0.024 NZ 10 YR Bond 3 0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.1193 -0.017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3227 -0.0002 KRW US$ 1,084.09 2.49 AUD US$ 0.786 -0.0003 NZD US$ 0.7276 0.0014 EUR US$ 1.2358 0.0067 Yen US$ 107.77 -0.87 THB US$ 31.47 -0.16 PHP US$ 52.01 0.11 IDR US$ 13,655 0 INR US$ 64.26 -0.01 MYR US$ 3.937 0 TWD US$ 29.358 -0.042 CNY US$ 6.34 0.013 HKD US$ 7.8232 0.004 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,329.36 6.53 Silver (Lon) 16.584 0.038 U.S. Gold Fut 1,332 5.6 Brent Crude 62.78 0.19 Iron Ore CNY534 8.5 TRJCRB Index - - TOCOM Rubber JPY188.3 -1 LME Copper 7,017 186 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 20:53 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - U.S. bond yields and world equity markets dipped on Tuesday, ahead of a widely anticipated U.S. inflation report later this week that may provide some indication of the pace of future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Major stock indexes in the U.S. and Europe inched lower and a gauge of global equity performance fell modestly, with gains in Asian heavyweights Tencent, Samsung, Alibaba and Taiwan Semiconductor offsetting some downward pressure. NEW YORK - Wall Street climbed on Tuesday for a third straight session, buoyed by Amazon.com and Apple, while investors focused on upcoming inflation data that could upset the market's fragile recovery. Amazon.com rose 1.9 percent while Apple added 0.73 percent, both helping the S&P 500 shake off a negative open to the session and climb 0.13 percent in afternoon trade. LONDON - European shares fell slightly on Tuesday as a flurry of corporate results failed to lift indexes and Wall Street pulled back ahead of Wednesday's crucial data on U.S. inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark index fell 0.6 percent but remained above the near six-month low hit earlier this month, while the S&P 500 in the United States fell slightly following two days of gains. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains and closed at at four-month low on Tuesday in choppy trade as investors turned risk averse again as the yen rose rising against the dollar. The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent lower at 21,244.68 points, its lowest closing level since mid-October. SHANGHAI - China stocks rebounded on Tuesday as global equity markets appeared to regain some footing after last week's heavy sell-off. Sentiment was also aided by signs of government support and record bank lending in January. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 31.47 points or 1 percent at 3,185.60. AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are likely to edge higher on Wednesday helped by strong metal prices and tracking positive performance on Wall Street on Tuesday. Copper on the LME climbed 2.3 percent while Zinc ended up 2.6 percent while stocks on Wall Street rose on Tuesday for a third straight session, buoyed by technology majors Amazon and Apple. SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 9.81 points or 0.41 percent at 2,395.19. The index was supported by market heavyweight chipmakers. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 4 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, on large foreign purchases. FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The Japanese yen rose to a five-month high on Tuesday on the back of broad-based selling of the dollar and speculation the Bank of Japan could be close to dialling back record levels of monetary stimulus. The yen has gained 1.5 percent against the dollar this month, benefiting last week from a rush by investors into currencies deemed safer amid the rout in equity markets. CHINA - China's yuan was largely flat against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as support from a marginal loss in the greenback was eclipsed by weaker central bank guidance via its midpoint. The dollar slipped on Tuesday as global equity markets continued to stabilise after their recent rout, reviving risk appetite and putting the U.S. currency on the defensive on worries about its receding yield advantage. AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars paused on Tuesday after climbing for two straight sessions amid a rebound in broader risk sentiment which saw global equities rally strongly. The Australian dollar held at $0.7851, well above the more than one-month trough of $0.7759 made last week. SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won barely moved while bond yields fell. The won was quoted at 1,084.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,084.6. TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields slipped on Tuesday in quiet, rangebound trading, as investors looked to Wednesday's U.S. inflation report that could shed more light on the pace of future interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Economists expect a 0.3 percent rise in inflation in January and a core figure of 0.2 percent, according to a Reuters poll. LONDON - German government bonds were in demand on Tuesday as recent multi-year highs on yields on either side of the Atlantic proved attractive for some investors. Yields have risen across major developed markets on a recovering global economy and on expectations that central banks will tighten policy faster than previously thought. TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Tuesday, supported by a fall in domestic shares and buying ahead of the end of the financial year next month. The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.06 point to 150.56 while the yield on the cash benchmark 10-year JGBs stood flat at 0.065 percent. COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar slipped and markets anticipated the release of impending U.S. inflation data that may offer some clues on the pace of future U.S. interest rate increases. The dollar dropped against a basket of major world currencies, reversing some of last week's gains, when it enjoyed its best performance since 2016. IRON ORE Steel and iron ore futures in China edged higher on Tuesday, but gains were capped as trading activity winds down ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year break that kicks off on Thursday. Many traders and some workers at mills in China, the world's top steel producer, have taken leave and expectations are the market may only see a sharp revival in trading appetite next month. BASE METALS Tin prices rose towards recent one-year peaks on Tuesday, boosted by worries about tighter supplies after data showed falling exports from Indonesia and a weaker dollar, which lifted all base metals on the London Metal Exchange. Benchmark tin on the London Metal Exchange closed up 1.9 percent at $21,500 a tonne. Earlier, prices of the semiconductor metal touched a session high at $21,475 and late last month they touched $22,000, the highest since Feb. 2017. OIL Oil prices were flat on Tuesday, bouncing back from an early slide as the dollar fell to a one-week low, which encouraged buying of dollar-denominated crude at session lows. Global benchmark Brent futures hit a two-month low early, but by 2:02 p.m. EST (1902 GMT), Brent rose 11 cents to $62.70 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 9 cents at $59.20 a barrel. PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures on Tuesday snapped four days of gains, as the market corrected lower after a rally ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, traders said. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.1 percent at 2,515 ringgit ($638.81) a tonne at the end of the trading day, its sharpest daily fall since Jan. 25. RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures pared early gains to end steady on Tuesday, as a stronger yen against the U.S. dollar and lingering worries about oversupply in Asia weighed on market sentiment. The dollar fell more than 0.5 percent to a five-month low below 108.01 yen on Tuesday, as Japan's Nikkei share average erased its 1.4 percent intraday gain to end down 0.7 percent at a four-month closing low. (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)