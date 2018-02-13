FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 9:07 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

11 分钟阅读

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   5,855.900      35.20       NZX 50**            8,122.22     63.160
 DJIA**          24,674.5       73.23       NIKKEI**            21,244.68    -137.94
 Nasdaq**        7,016.830      36.866      FTSE**              7,168.01     -9.05
 S&P 500**       2,665.52       9.52        Hang Seng**         29,839.53    379.90
 SPI 200 Fut     5,808          15.00       STI**               3,415.07     30.09
 SSEC**          3,185.5964     31.47       KOSPI**             2,395.19     9.81
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.065          -0.003      KR 10 YR Bond       2.78         -0.026
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.853          -0.005      US 10 YR Bond       2.8312       -0.024
 NZ 10 YR Bond   3              0.005       US 30 YR Bond       3.1193       -0.017
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3227         -0.0002     KRW US$             1,084.09     2.49
 AUD US$         0.786          -0.0003     NZD US$             0.7276       0.0014
 EUR US$         1.2358         0.0067      Yen US$             107.77       -0.87
 THB US$         31.47          -0.16       PHP US$             52.01        0.11
 IDR US$         13,655         0           INR US$             64.26        -0.01
 MYR US$         3.937          0           TWD US$             29.358       -0.042
 CNY US$         6.34           0.013       HKD US$             7.8232       0.004
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,329.36       6.53        Silver (Lon)        16.584       0.038
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,332          5.6         Brent Crude         62.78        0.19
 Iron Ore        CNY534         8.5         TRJCRB Index        -            -
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY188.3       -1          LME Copper          7,017        186
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 20:53 GMT
    
    EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - U.S. bond yields and world equity markets dipped on Tuesday, ahead of a
widely anticipated U.S. inflation report later this week that may provide some
indication of the pace of future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
    Major stock indexes in the U.S. and Europe inched lower and a gauge of global
equity performance fell modestly, with gains in Asian heavyweights Tencent, Samsung,
Alibaba and Taiwan Semiconductor offsetting some downward pressure.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - Wall Street climbed on Tuesday for a third straight session, buoyed by
Amazon.com and Apple, while investors focused on upcoming inflation data that could
upset the market's fragile recovery.
    Amazon.com rose 1.9 percent while Apple added 0.73 percent, both
helping the S&P 500 shake off a negative open to the session and climb 0.13 percent in
afternoon trade.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - European shares fell slightly on Tuesday as a flurry of corporate results
failed to lift indexes and Wall Street pulled back ahead of Wednesday's crucial data on
U.S. inflation.
    The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark index fell 0.6 percent but remained
above the near six-month low hit earlier this month, while the S&P 500 in the
United States fell slightly following two days of gains.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains and closed at at
four-month low on Tuesday in choppy trade as investors turned risk averse again as the
yen rose rising against the dollar.
    The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent lower at 21,244.68 points, its lowest closing
level since mid-October.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China stocks rebounded on Tuesday as global equity markets appeared to
regain some footing after last week's heavy sell-off. Sentiment was also aided by signs
of government support and record bank lending in January.
    At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 31.47 points or 1 percent
at 3,185.60.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are likely to edge higher on Wednesday helped by
strong metal prices and tracking positive performance on Wall Street on Tuesday.
    Copper on the LME climbed 2.3 percent while Zinc ended up 2.6
percent while stocks on Wall Street rose on Tuesday for a third straight session,
buoyed by technology majors Amazon and Apple.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. 
     At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 9.81 points or 0.41 percent at 2,395.19. The index
was supported by market heavyweight chipmakers. Samsung Electronics and SK
Hynix rose 4 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, on large foreign
purchases.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The Japanese yen rose to a five-month high on Tuesday on the back of
broad-based selling of the dollar and speculation the Bank of Japan could be close to
dialling back record levels of monetary stimulus.
    The yen has gained 1.5 percent against the dollar this month, benefiting
last week from a rush by investors into currencies deemed safer amid the rout in equity
markets.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    CHINA - China's yuan was largely flat against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as
support from a marginal loss in the greenback was eclipsed by weaker central bank
guidance via its midpoint.
    The dollar slipped on Tuesday as global equity markets continued to stabilise after
their recent rout, reviving risk appetite and putting the U.S. currency on the
defensive on worries about its receding yield advantage.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars paused on Tuesday after climbing
for two straight sessions amid a rebound in broader risk sentiment which saw global
equities rally strongly.
    The Australian dollar held at $0.7851, well above the more than one-month
trough of $0.7759 made last week.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won
barely moved while bond yields fell.
    The won was quoted at 1,084.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform
, 0.01 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,084.6.
    
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields slipped on Tuesday in quiet, rangebound
trading, as investors looked to Wednesday's U.S. inflation report that could shed more
light on the pace of future interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.
    Economists expect a 0.3 percent rise in inflation in January and a core figure of
0.2 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - German government bonds were in demand on Tuesday as recent multi-year
highs on yields on either side of the Atlantic proved attractive for some investors.
    Yields have risen across major developed markets on a recovering global economy and
on expectations that central banks will tighten policy faster than previously thought.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Tuesday,
supported by a fall in domestic shares and buying ahead of the end of the financial
year next month.
    The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.06 point to 150.56 while the yield on
the cash benchmark 10-year JGBs stood flat at 0.065 percent.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

    Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar slipped and markets anticipated the
release of impending U.S. inflation data that may offer some clues on the pace of
future U.S. interest rate increases.
    The dollar dropped against a basket of major world currencies, reversing
some of last week's gains, when it enjoyed its best performance since 2016.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Steel and iron ore futures in China edged higher on Tuesday, but gains were capped
as trading activity winds down ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year break that kicks
off on Thursday.
    Many traders and some workers at mills in China, the world's top steel producer,
have taken leave and expectations are the market may only see a sharp revival in
trading appetite next month.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    Tin prices rose towards recent one-year peaks on Tuesday, boosted by worries about
tighter supplies after data showed falling exports from Indonesia and a weaker dollar,
which lifted all base metals on the London Metal Exchange.
    Benchmark tin on the London Metal Exchange closed up 1.9 percent at $21,500
a tonne. Earlier, prices of the semiconductor metal touched a session high at $21,475
and late last month they touched $22,000, the highest since Feb. 2017.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil prices were flat on Tuesday, bouncing back from an early slide as the dollar
fell to a one-week low, which encouraged buying of dollar-denominated crude at session
lows.
    Global benchmark Brent futures hit a two-month low early, but by 2:02 p.m. EST
(1902 GMT), Brent rose 11 cents to $62.70 a barrel. U.S. West Texas
Intermediate crude futures were down 9 cents at $59.20 a barrel.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures on Tuesday snapped four days of gains, as the market
corrected lower after a rally ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, traders said.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange was down 1.1 percent at 2,515 ringgit ($638.81) a tonne at the end
of the trading day, its sharpest daily fall since Jan. 25.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures pared early gains to end steady on Tuesday, as a
stronger yen against the U.S. dollar and lingering worries about oversupply in Asia
weighed on market sentiment.
    The dollar fell more than 0.5 percent to a five-month low below 108.01 yen
on Tuesday, as Japan's Nikkei share average erased its 1.4 percent intraday
gain to end down 0.7 percent at a four-month closing low.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)
我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
