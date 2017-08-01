FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Mosaic tops profit views on higher sales volumes
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 上午11点28分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Mosaic tops profit views on higher sales volumes

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details and background)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that topped analysts' expectations as it sold higher volumes of phosphate and potash, helping offset lower prices.

Fertilizer prices have rebounded modestly since last year, but still remain low amid pressure from bloated global capacity.

Mosaic sold 2.6 million tonnes of diammonium phosphate in the quarter ended June 30 at an average price of $336 per tonne, down from $343 per tonne a year earlier. Sales, however, rose 8.3 percent.

The company sold 2.2 million tonnes of potash, up 10 percent from a year earlier.

Mosaic reported net earnings of $97.3 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $10.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. The year-ago quarter included a charge of $69 million related to cost-cutting measures.

Excluding one-time items, Mosaic earned 29 cents per share, beating analysts' average expectation of 23 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.75 billion from $1.67 billion, Mosaic, the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products, said. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below