Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co’s profit on Tuesday rose nearly fivefold on higher potash and phosphate prices.

Net earnings rose to $227 million, or 65 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $39.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $2 billion from $1.95 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)