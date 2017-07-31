FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
Motor racing-Brazilian Di Grassi wins season three Formula E title
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月31日 / 凌晨12点07分 / 5 天前

Motor racing-Brazilian Di Grassi wins season three Formula E title

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian Lucas di Grassi became the third different Formula E champion in three years on Sunday, winning the 2016-17 title in the final race in Montreal while rival Sebastien Buemi failed to score.

The ex-Formula One driver finished seventh for Audi Sport, in a race won by Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne, to end with 181 points.

He became his country's second champion in the electric series after Nelson Piquet, who won the inaugural 2014-15 title.

Outgoing champion Buemi, who had been 10 points clear before coming to Montreal, was runner-up with 157 points after a nightmare weekend.

The Swiss, who had to miss two races in New York due to World Endurance Championship commitments, was disqualified from race one on Saturday for an underweight car. He was then caught in a first corner collision on Sunday before finishing 13th.

His Renault eDams team did take the team title for the third time in a row, however.

Di Grassi, who won only two races to Buemi's six, was tearful at the finish after a dream come true. He had finished third in the first Formula E season and second in the next.

"After two close seasons we finally made it," he said. "I'm so proud of my team and myself." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ian Ransom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below