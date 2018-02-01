Motor racing-New Tesla-based electric series gets FIA approval

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A new Tesla-based Electric Production Car Series has been officially sanctioned by Formula One’s governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), organisers said on Thursday.

Electric GT Holdings said in a statement that the first EPCS championship would start in mid-2018, with races around Europe, and involve up to 20 drivers competing in race-prepared Tesla Model S P100D cars.

The car passed its official FIA crash test in Barcelona last week.

Rounds will include 60 km day and dusk races, with race power set to a maximum of 585kW (778hp). There will also be eKarting and eSports rounds.

“We respect the FIA and we are honoured to have their support ahead of our inaugural season,” said Electric GT Holdings chief executive Mark Gemmell.

The FIA also sanctions Formula E, the first all-electric racing series, which is now in its fourth season and attracting increasing manufacturer involvement.

Formula E is planning a production-based electric series to start up later this year with cars based on Jaguar’s I-PACE performance SUV. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)