FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
Motor racing-Silverstone triggers break clause in British GP contract
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 下午1点39分 / 25 天前

Motor racing-Silverstone triggers break clause in British GP contract

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SILVERSTONE, England, July 11 (Reuters) - Silverstone's owners have triggered a break clause in the British Grand Prix contract that will see an end to Formula One at the circuit after 2019 unless a new deal is agreed, they said in a statement on Tuesday.

This year's race takes place on Sunday.

"This decision has been taken because it is not financially viable for us to deliver the British Grand Prix under the terms of our current contract," said British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) chairman John Grant.

"We sustained losses of 2.8 million pounds ($3.60 million) in 2015 and 4.8 million in 2016, and we expect to lose a similar amount this year." ($1 = 0.7778 pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below