FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
Motor racing-Sauber cancel planned F1 engine deal with Honda
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月27日 / 下午2点27分 / 9 天前

Motor racing-Sauber cancel planned F1 engine deal with Honda

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BUDAPEST, July 27 (Reuters) - Sauber's planned Formula One partnership with troubled engine maker Honda from 2018 has been cancelled, the Swiss-based team said in a statement at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Thursday.

Sauber, who currently use a year-old Ferrari power unit, said a new engine partner would be announced soon.

"It is very unfortunate that we have to discontinue the planned collaboration with Honda at this stage," said newly-hired team principal Frederic Vasseur, who was previously the Renault team boss.

"However, this decision has been made for strategic reasons, and with the best intent for the future of the Sauber F1 Team in mind. We would like to thank Honda for their collaboration, and wish them all the best for their future in Formula One." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below