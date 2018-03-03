FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2018 / 3:36 PM / a day ago

Motor racing-Formula One hires Hollywood composer to write new theme

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Formula One has hired the composer of several“Fast and Furious” movies to write a new theme tune for the motor racing organisation.

Brian Tyler, an Emmy-nominated American has made music for“Avengers: Age of Ultron”,“Iron Man 3”,“Thor: The Dark World” as well as the“Fast and Furious” franchise, and also wrote theme music for ESPN’s National Football League (NFL) shows.

“What an honor to be chosen to compose the Formula 1 theme! This is a life long dream come true as I am a massive #formula1 fan. Thank you #F1!,” Tyler, who was a guest at last year’s U.S. Grand Prix, said on his Twitter feed.

U.S.-based Liberty Media took over the global sport in January last year and has set about engaging a younger audience as well as developing a digital strategy.

Formula One launched a television streaming product, F1 TV, last Tuesday.

“Within the context of looking at ways to bring fans closer to Formula One, we are exploring all avenues to refresh the look and feel of the show,” said a Formula One spokesman.

“Music is a key component of the emotion of sport and we are engaging with top international talent in order to develop a new signature tune for F1.

“This is a process in development and we will make a formal announcement at the right time.” (Reporting by Alan Baldwin Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

