MOVES-Adubi heads to Morgan Stanley

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Ben Adubi has left Deutsche Bank to join Morgan Stanley’s public sector syndicate team, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

He will likely take on the responsibilities of Andrew Salvoni, who was a vice president at the US bank and left in August for HSBC. Salvoni was hired as a director to bolster HSBC’s public sector coverage in Canada.

Before Deutsche Bank, Adubi worked on BNP Paribas’s syndicate team, also covering public sector issuers. Prior to that, he was on the SSA coverage team at the French bank for just under five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sources expect that Adubi will start at Morgan Stanley in February 2018 and that his responsibilities at Deutsche Bank will be distributed across the SSA team until a new hire is made.

In June, Morgan Stanley hired another SSA specialist, Nicholas Brennan, from Societe Generale to work on the syndicate desk..

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Melissa Song Loong, editing by Helene Durand)