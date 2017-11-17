FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Adubi heads to Morgan Stanley
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月17日 / 上午11点10分 / 更新于 17 小时前

MOVES-Adubi heads to Morgan Stanley

Melissa Song Loong

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Ben Adubi has left Deutsche Bank to join Morgan Stanley’s public sector syndicate team, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

He will likely take on the responsibilities of Andrew Salvoni, who was a vice president at the US bank and left in August for HSBC. Salvoni was hired as a director to bolster HSBC’s public sector coverage in Canada.

Before Deutsche Bank, Adubi worked on BNP Paribas’s syndicate team, also covering public sector issuers. Prior to that, he was on the SSA coverage team at the French bank for just under five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sources expect that Adubi will start at Morgan Stanley in February 2018 and that his responsibilities at Deutsche Bank will be distributed across the SSA team until a new hire is made.

In June, Morgan Stanley hired another SSA specialist, Nicholas Brennan, from Societe Generale to work on the syndicate desk..

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Melissa Song Loong, editing by Helene Durand)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below