UK supermarket Asda names Roger Burnley as CEO from Jan 2018
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
美国总统特朗普可能选择鲍威尔为下任美联储主席--消息人士
美国总统特朗普可能选择鲍威尔为下任美联储主席--消息人士
综述：美国消费者支出创逾八年来最快增速 但储蓄减少表明增长无法持续
综述：美国消费者支出创逾八年来最快增速 但储蓄减少表明增长无法持续
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 上午10点26分 / 更新于 16 小时内

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, said on Monday Roger Burnley would succeed Sean Clarke as president and chief executive on Jan. 1 next year.

Burnley is currently Asda’s chief operating officer and deputy CEO.

Clarke, who has been Asda CEO since July 2016, will work with Burnley “to ensure a smooth transition”, Asda said.

Clarke said he was “taking some time out” but would stay connected to Wal-Mart. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)

